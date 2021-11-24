MP: This city is giving 10% discount on alcohol to fully vaccinated person

The country's coronavirus crisis is under control. The number of corona cases has been declining. But because of this, many are turning their backs on vaccination. Many people are refusing to take the jab as cases are declining. Therefore, various offers are being made to promote the vaccination campaign. In Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, those taking both doses of corona vaccine are getting 10 per cent discount on alcohol. Three shops in the city have started offering discounts from Wednesday. Mandsaur district excise officer informed about this yesterday. Consumers who have taken both doses of the vaccine will get 10 per cent discount on liquor after showing the certificate, said the district excise officer. Three shops in the city have started this discount.

The Madhya Pradesh government is trying to speed up the vaccination drive. However, the proportion of those who have not yet taken a single dose is also significant. A variety of options are being used to get people vaccinated. Mandsaur's excise department has accepted the option of giving discount on liquor. Officials of the excise department think that alcoholics will get vaccinated as they are getting discounts on liquor.