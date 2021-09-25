Mumbai Congress leader welcomes Governor's request to convene Assembly session to discuss women's safety

Mumbai Congress leader has welcomed Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's request to convene a special Assembly session to discuss the increasing number of rape cases in the country and said that and said that after the Saki Naka rape case, the Maharashtra chief minister has been "indirectly targeting people from other states."

In a letter written to the Maharashtra Governor, Mumbai Congress General Secretary Vishwabandhu Rai said, "Requesting the government to call a special Assembly session to discuss the increasing number of rape cases in the state is commendable," adding that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been indirectly targeting "outsiders" and blaming them for the increase in rape cases.

He further added, "A rapist, irrespective of caste, religion, or language, should be awarded capital punishment."

On September 20, CM Thackeray had asked the governor to urge the Central government to call a special Parliament session to discuss the women safety issue prevailing in the country.

Rai said, "In the last few months, there has been a rise of 144 per cent in violence against women. In 2020 alone, 2061 rape cases have been reported."

He added, "The CM is a president of a regional party so his politics is restricted to a particular region. This is why he targeted people from other states in order to satisfy his vote bank."

He also questioned the CM politicising the crime and violence in the state. "if a CM issue political statement on crime and violence, then how would the citizens of the state expect a justice from him?"

Taking the example of the recent Dombivli rape incident, where a 15-year-old girl was raped by several people, the Congress leader said, "A rapist from any language, religion or caste should be strict punishment. All the cases under crime against women should be tried in fast track court. But does any criminal belong to any particular state or region? Criminals do not belong to caste or religion."

( With inputs from ANI )

