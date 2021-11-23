Mumbai court order declaring Param Bir Singh as 'absconding' pasted outside his flat in Mumbai

A Mumbai court order, declaring former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh as 'absconding' has been pasted outside his flat located in Juhu on Tuesday.

The order said that a complaint has been made before the court under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to extortion and criminal conspiracy and the court is satisfied that the accused i.e., Singh has absconded or concealing himself to avoid the service of the warrant.

"Singh is required to appear before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Esplanade, Mumbai or investigating officer to answer the said complaint within 30 days," reads the order issued by the court.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday told the Supreme Court that he is very much in the country and he is not absconding, the top court granted him interim protection from arrest and directed him to join the investigation.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked Singh to join the investigation and issued notices to the Maharashtra government and CBI on Singh's plea. The apex court now posted the case for hearing on December 6.

Six cases of corruption and extortion were filed against Singh after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling corruption and misconduct against the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh.

( With inputs from ANI )

