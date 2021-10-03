Mumbai cruise party raid: Aryan Khan, 2 others remanded to NCB custody till Monday

Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested in connection with the Mumbai cruise party raid, have been remanded to NCB custody till Monday.

The next hearing will be held on Monday afternoon.

Prior to this, the Narcotics Control Bureau had taken Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case to the Esplanade Court in Mumbai. The NCB demanded two-day custody of them till October 5.

The NCB had earlier today informed that eight persons have been detained in the matter. Here, three have been arrested while the other five will be produced before the court soon.

Also, another person has been apprehended by the agency apart from the eight apprehended earlier.

The NCB also informed the Court that they have recovered the mobile phone chats of these accused and have started the investigation. Hence, on these grounds, NCB demanded two-day custody for the three arrested persons to further investigate in the matter.

Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer arguing in defence of Aryan Khan said in the Court, "Accused number 1, Aryan Khan was invited for the cruise party. However, he did not have a boarding pass. He didn't have any seat or cabin there. Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats."

Munmun and Arbaz Merchant's lawyer, told the Court, "There no mention in the remand copy on what exactly and how much or what is recovered from accused. The remand copy is vague. Nowhere, it was mentioned that whether anything was specifically recovered from the accused. I seek immediate bail."

As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20b, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were detained in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, was taken for medical examination by the NCB earlier today.

On a late Saturday evening, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

"Eight persons -- Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast," Sameer Wankhede had earlier said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor