Mumbai cruise raid: All 8 accused held, 3 remanded to NCB custody, rest 5 to be produced in court tomorrow

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested all eight persons who were detained in connection with the Mumbai cruise party raid.

Three accused including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested today, have been remanded to NCB custody by the Esplanade Court in Mumbai till Monday. The next hearing will be held on Monday afternoon.

Other accused Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested later today and will be produced before the Court tomorrow after their medical tests.

Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer arguing in defence of Aryan Khan said in the Court, "Accused number 1, Aryan Khan was invited for the cruise party. However, he did not have a boarding pass. He didn't have any seat or cabin there. Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats."

When asked about the involvement of any politician, NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede said: "These are just speculations, don't ask me such questions."

On Saturday evening, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to Wankhede.

"Eight persons -- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast," he had earlier said.

( With inputs from ANI )

