Mumbai Drugs Case likely to be transferred from NCB to NIA

The Mumbai Drugs case, which is currently the hot topic, is likely to take a major turn in the next few days. It is learned that the NCB will now hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). CNN News 18 has given this news quoting sources. According to the report, the link to the case is likely to be related to an international racket. This investigation can be handed over to the NIA considering a big cut in this high profile case and the potential threat to the country. Earlier, question marks were raised over the investigation into the Mumbai drugs case.

The NIA team had recently visited the NCB's divisional office, sources said. Also here the NIA took information for about two hours. In Mumbai, a raid was carried out under the leadership of NCB divisional director Sameer Wankhede in a drug case. However, Sameer Wankhede has to face many charges from this investigation. Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the case, had alleged that Wankhede had taken Rs 25 crore from him. Since then, Prabhakar Sail has gone underground. Meanwhile, a notification to hand over the probe to the NIA may be issued soon.

So the NCB may object to handing over the investigation of the case to the NIA. This intervention by the NIA could weaken the jurisdiction of the NCB. It could also jeopardize the organization’s reputation in other future investigations. An official said they had not found any terrorist angle in the investigation so far.