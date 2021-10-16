Mumbai Police looking for Dawood Ibrahim's aide in extortion case

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Friday informed that it is now looking for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Riyaz Bhati who has been named in the FIR against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an extortion case.

"Riyaz Bhati's name is also mentioned in the same FIR which has been registered against Param Bir Singh in an extortion case. But Bhati has disappeared since the crime branch called him for interrogation," the police said.

The police further informed that Bhati filed an anticipatory bail application in September this year which was rejected by the sessions court. "While dismissing the plea, the court said that custodial interrogation is necessary in this case," the police added.

Police alleged that Bhati used to collect money from bar and restaurant owners and send it to suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze.

Earlier on October 9, the Crime Branch of Mumbai police sent an inquiry notice to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, in connection with an extortion case.

"An inquiry notice has been sent to Parambir Singh asking him to appear before the police on October 12, " Mumbai police said.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai police passed a notice at Parambir Singh's Mumbai residence and a team has also gone to Haryana to give him notice at Haryana residence.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Parambir Singh, Sachin Waje and others at Goregaon Police Station, whose investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

It was the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor