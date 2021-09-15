Mumbai Police stations to have Nirbhaya Squads to curb crimes against women

With an aim to enhance security of women, Mumbai Police on Tuesday decided to have 'Nirbhaya Squad' in every police station.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said there have been complaints about girls and women who are out of their homes due to school, college and job requirements facing harassment through phone calls or messages, emails and other social media.

"The Nirbhaya Squad is being set up with the aim of creating a sense of respect for women in society and creating fear of the law, as well as to curb harassment against women," he said.

Mumbai Police said a woman safety cell should be set up in every police station in the city. It said that Mobile-5 patrol vehicles of every police station should be called "Nirbhaya Pathak".

The Nirbhaya squad would include a woman PSI or ASI rank officer, a woman and a male constable and a driver. A two-day special training will be provided to the squad.

According to Mumbai Police, a patrolling pattern will be prepared and areas will be included by inspecting slum areas, grounds, parks, school college premises, cinema premises, malls, markets, roads, subways leading to bus stands, railway stations as well as less crowded places.

The police said a list of criminals who have sexually abused women and children in the last five years in Mumbai would be compiled. The police will get a list of such criminals from Thane and monitor their movements.

It said additional Commissioner of Police of the Regional Division will convene a meeting of the Nirbhaya Squad in the first week of every month to review the safety of women.

The Nirbhaya Squad would keep a record of the action taken under Section 110/117 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Also, the names of the accused in all the sexual crimes like molestation, molestation, rape, POSCO will be included in the records of Nirbhaya Pathak.

Workshops on self-defence training will be held for women and girls in schools, colleges and women's hostels. Also, a complaint box "Nirbhaya Peti" will be kept.

The move comes after a 30-year old woman was raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai last week. She sustained serious injuries because of a rod put in her private parts. The victim was undergoing treatment in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

