Mumbai traffic control receives hoax call about threat to employees at International airport

The Mumbai Police traffic control received a hoax call on Wednesday in which a caller claimed a threat to the lives of employees working at the Mumbai International airport, said police.

According to the police, the caller is a Lucknow resident.

The Police stated that they are in touch with Lucknow police and the accused will be brought to Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police has lodged a complaint against the accused under sections 505(1)(b), 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sahar police station.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

