Murder accused in police net after evading arrest for months

New Delhi, Dec 2 The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a man who was evading his arrest in an attempt to murder case since more than four months, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, the police received an information that the accused, identified as Vishal, who had come out of jail on parole in June, would come to Karkardooma Court in connection with his case.

Subsequently, the police verified all the information and laid a trap to nab Vishal.

"He was apprehended and arrested in the case," the official said.

On sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that in July this year, he along with his associates fired upon one Mahesh, a resident of Nand Nagri, Delhi and accordingly, a case was registered against him. He was absconding to evade his arrest in this case.

In 2020 also, the accused Vishal had fired upon one person and was arrested by the police in the case.

"Further probe is on," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor