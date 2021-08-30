My brother was publically executed for his ties with US troops: Afghani refugee

With the US military exit from Afghanistan nearly over, Taliban are targeting and brutally killing Afghan people who worked with the United States and allies in the war-ravaged country.

Dr AS Barak, an Afghani refugee, living in New Delhi toldthat his brother who worked as a typist with the US troops, was shot dead by Taliban on Sunday.

Barak's brother was brutally murdered in public, creating fear in the minds of the people. "I received a call yesterday from Kabul where my family members told me that my younger (Abdul) brother was shot dead by the Taliban in full public view," Dr AS Barak said.

"My younger brother was working with the US troops as a typist. Taliban shot him six times," Dr Barak said and added that his brother had no personal enmity, neither with the Taliban nor with anyone else.

He said that Afghans are living in constant fear under Taliban terror as the terror group are going to people's houses, taking their vehicles and trying to interrogate them.

Dr Barak explained that Afghans are living in constant fear of their lives. "We cannot trust Taliban at any cost. They are bombing at public places, openly fire at people."

Barak is now worried for the other family members, including wife and two sons of his deceased brother two sons. Besides that, he is also worried about the safety of his parents.

Talibani took over Kabul on August 15 and assured that no Afghan citizen will be harmed. However, the reality stands in contrast with this assurance given by the terrorist group.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the terrorist group regime.

The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport.

( With inputs from ANI )

