Myanmar resident arrested in connection with drugs seizure worth over Rs 500 cr in Manipur's Moreh

A Myanmar resident was arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs worth over Rs 500 crore from Moreh town in Tengnoupal district of Manipur on Tuesday.

According to the police, the recovered drugs include heroin powder weighing approximately 54 kg worth more than Rs 100 crore, and 154 kg of suspected methamphetamine (ice meth) worth over Rs 400 crore.

Tengnoupal Superintendent of Police Th Vikramjit Singh said, "The 43 Assam Rifles Moreh Battalion and Tengnoupal district police are working jointly and in close coordination with an aim to free Moreh town of narcotics substances."

"The seizure was based on an intelligence input received about some places in Moreh town near the international border being used for stocking, repackaging and acting as redistribution facility for narcotics substances smuggled in large quantities from Myanmar," the SP added.

He further informed that a close watch was kept by a team on a house in Moreh. A man, who left the house, was intercepted by the security forces and a raid was carried out at the house.

The person was identified as Monkhai, 19, a resident of Khampat in Myanmar.

"On searching the house, we recovered 3,716 soap cases containing suspected heroin powder and 152 packets of suspected crystal meth (methamphetamine). The team also recovered plastic packaging materials, which indicated that packing was done here," the SP noted.

"The arrested person and the seized drugs have been handed over to officer-in-charge of Moreh Police Station and a case has been taken up and investigated into," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor