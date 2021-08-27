Mysuru gang rape case: Haven't taken statement from victim yet, says ADGP

The Karnataka police said that they are yet to take a statement from the victim, who was gang-raped on the foothills of Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Tuesday.

The Karnataka government has constituted a special investigation team under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Pratap Reddy to investigate the alleged gang-rape of a 22-year-old MBA student.

The ADGP said, "We haven't taken the victim's statement yet. We cannot comment at this point as the investigation is underway. We have collected some information from the spot."

The police have registered a case under Sections 376 (D) (gang rape) and 397 (robbery) of the IPC. "We have formed five teams to solve the case and also called teams from other districts. We will submit a report to the government," he said.

The ADGP also said that incident happened between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

