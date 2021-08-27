Mysuru gang-rape case: Home Minister statement draws ire from Congress

Taking a dig at Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's statement that 'Congress is trying to rape me' in connection with the Mysuru gang-rape case, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar said that the home minister likes the word 'rape' and that is the reason he uses the word with such insensitivity.

Addressing a press conference, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar said, "The new Home Minister has said that Congressmen are trying to rape him. Who has raped him? I urge the Director General of Police (DGP) that whoever raped the Home Minister, be it any leader, the police should file a complaint and arrest him under Section 376 of IPC. Using the word rape with such insensitivity makes one realize how much they like the word, I do not expect any reply from the home minister on this issue."

His response came after Jnanedra had said that the Congress is trying politicise the Mysuru gang-rape issue, saying that 'the congress is trying to rape me'.

Earlier in the day, the home minister questioned the timing of the college student's visit to the secluded and deserted place on the outskirts of Mysuru and this has evoked a strong criticism from the opposition leaders in the state. Even Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has distanced from his statement and sought clarification.

Shivakumar said, "Every leader from the BJP must answer the statement made by him. If the home minister says that Congress is raping him, I am surprised what kind of administration we have in the state. A case should be filed under Section 376 against any Congress who tried to rape him," adding that the government has created an SIT and it has adversely affected the dignity of the state police.

He also questioned the government for registering a case even 48 hours after the incident.

The Karnataka Congress has formed an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of VS Ugrappa into the matter. The committee consists of HM Revanna, MLA Tanvir Seth, Rupa Shashidhar, Mallajamma, Manasa Manjula, Manjula Naidu.

A girl student was allegedly gang-raped at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on August 24.

( With inputs from ANI )

