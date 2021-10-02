Nadda holds meeting with BJP general secretaries on upcoming Assembly polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda met the party's general secretaries on Friday and held discussions on the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

Nadda also inquired about the ongoing activities of the organisation.

Nadda presided over the meeting in which Organization General Secretary BL Santosh, National Joint General Secretary (Organization) Shiv Prakash, General Secretary Arun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Saikia, Tarun Chugh, D Pundeshwari and Dushyant Gautam were present.

According to sources, the BJP's preparation for the upcoming five states elections was discussed in the meeting.

Discussions were held on the situation of the organisation in those states and an emphasis was laid on informing people about works of the central government.

"Many activities of the organisation such as the work started from the Prime Minister's birthday which will continue till October 7 were also reviewed," informed the sources.

( With inputs from ANI )

