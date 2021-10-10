Nadda kickstarts BJP's campaigning in Manipur, says N Biren Singh-led govt brought stability state

Sounding the poll bugle in polls-bond Manipur, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said the party will return to power in the state on grounds of the development work done since 2017.

Addressing a public rally at Sai Ground, Bishnupur in Manipur, Nadda called the state the "gateway for Atmanirbhar Bharat".

Attacking the previous Congress government in the state, the BJP leader said, "Corruption, commission, and criminalisation were the order of the day in Manipur before we formed the government here. Abduction cases were solved outside police stations. It was the state at the ground level. There was no development."

He further praised the current BJP-led government in the state and said that Chief Minister N Biren Singh brought "only development" during the last four years.

"Manipur is now on the mainstream of development because people elected BJP-led government at the right time in 2017. Among the northeastern states, Manipur is taking the lead in the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign," said Nadda.

"Now it is the time of innovation, expansion of infrastructure, connectivity, and integration under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Nadda further said that peace is the byproduct of the right kind of government that is elected.

"Efforts have been made by the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister to take everyone together, be it through accords or agreements. A proactive role has been played by these leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah to bring together everyone in the society which has brought stability in the state," said BJP leader.

He further enumerated various schemes of the Central government and said they empowered the common man of the state.

Nadda reached Manipur on Saturday on a two-day where the assembly polls in Manipur are due early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor