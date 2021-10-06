Nadda says Gandhinagar civic body polls win shows people's faith in PM Modi's leadership, BJP's welfare policies

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday registered a landslide victory in Gujarat's Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections by winning 41 seats out of 44 after which the National President of the party JP Nadda said that the result showed the people's faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party's people welfare policies.

Nadda added, "I assure again that the BJP government is determined for the sustainable development of the state and fulfilling all the promises made to the people," while expressing his gratitude to the people of Gujarat.

"The BJP has got a huge majority in the Gujarat local body elections and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections. I thank the people of Gujarat for their continued support and blessings and the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the unprecedented victory and state president C R Patil. I congratulate the workers," tweeted Nadda.

In GMC, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won a majority for the first time in 10 years. Out of 44 seats in 11 wards of Mahanagar Palika, BJP has won 41 seats. While Congress has grabbed two seats, one seat has been taken by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP has contended the GMC elections in Gujarat for the first time.

This was the first major election after Bhupendra Patel took charge as the chief minister of Gujarat.The poll body had earlier postponed the election, originally scheduled in April, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

