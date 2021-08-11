Nadda strongly condemns attack on BJP leader in J-K, expresses condolences to family

BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on BJP Sarpanch Gulam Rasool Dar and his wife in Anantnag.

He said the party was resolved to continue its peace and development agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The heinous attack on BJP leader Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife at Anantnag in J&K needs the strongest condemnation. Such acts will nevertheless only strengthen our resolve to continue our peace and development agenda. Sincere condolences to the family," Nadda said in a tweet.

Dar and his wife Jawhara Begum were on Monday shot at by unidentified gunmen in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. The couple was rushed to hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also condemned the attack and said that the perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice soon.

Dar's Personal Security Officer (PSO) was on Tuesday suspended for being absent at the time of the incident.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had said in a press release that the terrorists barged inside the rented accommodation of Dar at Lalchowk, Anantnag, and fired indiscriminately from a pistol.

The police said that two bike-borne terrorists of LeT outfit were involved in the incident.

"Although the deceased was provided with a secured accommodation at Hotel Snow cap, Kulgam and both stayed there for a short period but they had been continuously insisting to stay at their house at Anantnag Town and also submitted an undertaking in this regard. On their request, they were allowed to stay at the said house in Anantnag," the police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

