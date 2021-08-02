Nadda to hold meeting with BJP general secretaries on August 4

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will chair a meeting with all general secretaries and presidents of morchas on August 4 at the party headquarters in Delhi, said sources.

Besides Nadda, 12 General Secretaries including Vinod Sonkar, Pankaja Munde, Anupam Hazra, Sunil Deodhar, Satya Kumar, Arvind Menon, Om Prakash Dhurve, Dr. Narendra Singh, Priya Rahatkar, Dr. Alka Gurjar, and Vinod Tawde will be present at the meeting on August 4.

Earlier, on July 29, Nadda held a meeting with BJP MPs from Kashi, Gorakhpur and Avadh and discussed the party's upcoming programmes and brainstorming ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Earlier, on July 12, the BJP president held a meeting with the party secretaries and discussed major problems in the states.

( With inputs from ANI )

