'Nadi Utsav' will encourage people to conserve, protect rivers: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

On the final day of the three-day Ganga Utsav 2021, the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said that this edition of the event named 'Nadi Utsav' will revive the tradition of respecting rivers and will also encourage people to conserve and protect them.

The Union Ministre while addressing the event here today said, "India has a tradition of reverence for rivers but with rising consumerism, this connect was lost somewhere" in his valedictory Address at Ganga Utsav 2021. "Nadi Utsav will sow the seed for reviving this tradition of respecting rivers. This will encourage people to conserve and protect our rivers," he added.

He complimented Namami Gange for "laying the foundation of Nadi Utsav through successful conduct of Ganga Utsavs over last few years and the Ganga Utsav this year has laid the foundation for strong Nadi Utsav in the country".

Shekhawat stated that 'Nadi Utsav' will broaden innovative ways towards river rejuvenation.

"The Prime Minister has taken this initiative with an aim where society understands the responsibility of river rejuvenation. This fifth edition of Ganga Utsav named as 'Nadi Utsav' will broaden innovative ways towards river rejuvenation. I am very happy that Namami Gange has raised the Ganga Utsav to new heights," said Shekhawat.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga organised 'Ganga Utsav' with an objective to evoke public awareness, participation and engagement, bringing behavioural change in the life of people living along Ganga Basin.

"Ganga Utsav is a 3-day long festival which is still running in fields, cities, villages and several other places. We have concluded this event with a new beginning named 'Ganga Mashaal'. A combined great effort of everyone can only boost Namami Gange towards more success in the future," said Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Government of India

Various dignitaries including various Union Ministers were also present at the event.

"As today we are celebrating Ganga Utsav across the country, we have got an opportunity to witness the results regarding this initiative. Almost ten to twelve years old before, the condition of Ganga was very poor but the efforts put in the few years delivered a marvellous result in cleaning and rejuvenation process," said Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju while addressing the programme.

The event was concluded with the flag-off ceremony of the `Meri Ganga Meri Shaan' campaign by lighting up a `mashal' along with a performance of the Ganga Task Force Band.

A book based on Ganga Quest 2021 was also launched along with names of Ganga Quest winners in three categories.

Renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi also shared poems and his experience on writing the Namami Gange's song 'Nahi rukenge swachh karenge'.

"We want every person to be a part of this movement. Because it is not about our rights but our responsibilities. The relationship of us with nature has been unfortunately turning into a give & take process, so with this initiative started by our Prime Minister along with Jal Shakti Ministry and NMCG, I congratulate everyone for this much-needed imitative," said CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor