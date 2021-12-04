Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio meets Rajnath Singh

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Rio tweeted, "Called on Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. We had a fruitful discussion on several matters, including Ciethu airport. I am grateful to him for his constant support for Nagaland."

Earlier, on December 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended his greetings to the people of the state on Nagaland statehood day.

