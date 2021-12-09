Nagaland firing incident: SIT urges people to share information, aid probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up to probe the Nagaland firing incident, on Thursday requested people to approach it if they come across photos, videos, suspicious activities from the primary source or any other information connected with the incident.

"In connection with the killing of 13(Thirteen) civilians near Oting Village, Mon on the 4th of December 2021, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) would like to request any person having any information on the unfortunate incident to contact the SIT. Photos, Videos, Suspicious Activities from the primary source or any other information connected with the incident may kindly be shared in the interest of police investigation," tweeted Nagaland police.

Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians by security forces.

The Army has expressed regret over the incident and said it is being investigated at the highest level.

( With inputs from ANI )

