Nagaland Governor summons special Assembly session on Dec 20

Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Saturday summoned a special Assembly session on December 20.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Nagaland has summoned the Tenth Session of the Thirteenth Nagaland Legislative Assembly to meet at 9:30 A.M. on Monday, the 20th December 2021, at 9:30 A.M. in the Assembly Hall, Kohima," an official notice read.

The move came amid growing demand for conducting a special session to adopt a resolution for revocation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) after the firing incidents that killed 14 civilians.

The firing incident left 14 civilians dead by security personnel in two separate incidents that occurred on Saturday and Sunday and the death of security personnel in a mob attack in the Tizit area of Mon district in Nagaland.

( With inputs from ANI )

