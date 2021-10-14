Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh who was killed in Poonch encounter cremated with state honours at native village in Punjab

Naib Subedar S Jaswinder Singh, who lost his life during a counter-terror operation in the Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir on October 11, was cremated on Wednesday with full military honours at his native village Mana Talwandi in Kapurthala district.

Jaswinder Singh, who was awarded the Sena Medal for Bravery, was made supreme sacrifice in Jammu and Kashmir a few days ago, said a press release from the district public relations office on Wednesday.

His body was brought by the Indian Army with full honours to Mana Talwandi village on Wednesday morning, where thousands of people, including Cabinet Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh, administration, police and senior officers of the Indian Army paid tribute to Jaswinder Singh.

Deputy Commissioner Deepti Uppal also handed over the condolence message sent by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to the family members of Jaswinder Singh.

Terming the courage shown by Jaswinder Singh as unparalleled Minister Rana Gurjit Singh said that as per the announcement made by the Punjab Chief Minister, the family of Jaswinder Singh would be given Rs 50 lakh as ex gratia grant besides a government job to the family members of Singh.

On Monday, one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of the Indian Army had lost their lives during a counter-terror operation at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor