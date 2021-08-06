Nano urea can enhance yields, save up to 50 pc nitrogen: Mansukh Mandaviya

Trials show that nano urea can enhance farmer's crop yields and save nitrogen to the extent of 50 per cent, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Mandaviya said nano fertiliser holds great promise for application in plant nourishment because of the size-dependent qualities, high surface-volume ratio, and unique properties.

"Nano-fertilizers release plant nutrients in a controlled manner contributing to higher nutrient use efficiency," he added.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Indian Farmers Fertilizers Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has introduced the world's first Nano Urea, an innovative solution for reducing environmental pollution and soil health.

Meanwhile, IFFCO has also sought permission from the Department of Fertilizers for the export of Nano Urea (liquid) manufactured from its Nano Fertilizer Plant facility set up at Kalol, Gujarat.

Experimental trials of Nano Nitrogen undertaken during Rabi/Zaid 2019-20 through National Agriculture Research System (NARS) at 7 ICAR research institute/state agricultural Universities on different crops like paddy, wheat, mustard, maize, tomato, cabbage, cucumber, capsicum, onion were found agronomically suitable indicating that nano nitrogen (Nano Urea) can enhance farmer's crop yields besides saving nitrogen to the extent of 50 per cent.

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) PSUs of DoF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IFFCO for the technology transfer for production of Nano Urea.

Imbalanced application of nitrogenous fertilizers and their low nutrient use efficiency (30-50 per cent) ultimately ends in polluting our soil air and water. NOx gases are an important cause of air pollution while nitrates leaching results in eutrophication and toxicity of our water bodies. Excess nitrate accumulation in leafy vegetables also harms human health.

"It is therefore pertinent to look for alternative solutions to conserve our agro-ecosystems for future generations. IFFCO Nano Urea has emerged as an innovative solution to address these concerns. A half bottle of nano urea with better use efficiency can effectively reduce upto one bag of urea. Application of Nano urea has a considerable advantage in terms of a safe and clean environment with the reduction in the application of conventional bulk urea," the press release stated.

Nano Urea has additional benefits in terms of a better quality of harvested produce and higher crop productivity without harming soil health.

( With inputs from ANI )

