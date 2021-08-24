Narayan Rane produced before magistrate court in Raigad after arrest over remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister

Union Minister Narayan Rane was on Tuesday produced before the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district of Maharashtra after his arrest over his remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Rane was arrested in Ratnagiri district after FIRs were filed against him.

He had on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given a tight slap".

Shiv Sena leaders strongly condemned Rane's remarks. Party leader Vinayak Raut sought his removal from the union cabinet.

FIRs were registered against Rane at several places including Nashik and Pune, based on the complaints filed by Shiv Sena leaders.

Pune City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said a case has been registered under sections 153 and 505 of IPC at Chaturshringi police station and an investigation is being held.

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey said that Ratnagiri Police have been requested to arrest Rane.

Police detained Rane in Ratnagiri and he has been handed over to Mahad Police.

Rane had earlier in the day moved the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of FIRs against him.

Nashik Police said that remarks by Rane against the Chief Minister may aggravate the law and order situation. It instructed officials to follow all protocols necessary to arrest a Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member.

As per the protocol, the Vice president of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha must be informed after the arrest of a Rajya Sabha member.

A verbal spat had erupted between supporters Rane and police at Sangameshwar Police Station in Ratnagiri.

Rane, a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was made Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the reshuffle and expansion of the council of ministers last month.

Rane is in Maharashtra to take part in Jan Ashirwad Yatra. He made controversial remarks against Thackeray in Raigad.

Mumbai Police have registered a total of 42 FIRs in connection with Rane's Jan Ashirvaad Yatra.

( With inputs from ANI )

