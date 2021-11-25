Narayan Rane to visit Rajasthan for two days

Union Minister for MSME Narayan Rane will visit Rajasthan on Thursday for two days.

AS per an official statement from Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Rane will review the KVIC Outlet, Jhalana Dongri and Kumarappa National Handmade paper institute, Sanganer, Jaipur. He will also give away the Youth Icon Awards 2021. Rane will later address the press on Friday in Jaipur.

"The Kumarappa National Handmade paper Institute is a leading unit of KVIC which was established with UNDP support in 1991. It is mandated to conduct research and development, consultation and providing technical services to the local handmade paper units. The institute is duly recognised by the Department of Science and Industrial Research, Government of India. It conducts eight training programmes as per the requirements of the industry," the ministry said.

Under the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, the Institute brought about another innovation in 2018; of manufacturing handmade carry bags from plastic waste. Up to 20 per cent raw paper is mixed with waste plastic to produce these innovative carry bags for the market. Under the Replan-Reducing Plastic in Nature Projects of the institute. About 40 Lakh carry bags have been made utilising approximately 35-tonne plastic waste. This has resulted in fresh earning of Rs 1.4 crore.

The statement further read: "The Institute has also developed an eco-friendly Khadi natural paint which was launched on 12th January this year. This paint uses 25to 30 per cent cow dung, which makes it non-fungal and anti-bacterial. The Khadi paint is available in both the distemper and plastic emulsion forms and is cheaper than other similar products. The institute has begun five-day training in the field of producing Khadi paint on a commercial basis, and about 900 people have been trained till date. About 20,000 litres Khadi natural paint has been produced by the Institute, while 16 dealers have been selected for its sale on national level."

The ministry said, "Continuing its R&D activities, the Institute has recently developed an Anti Bacterial Cloth Treated with Extracted Antibacterial Agent from cow dung, which will soon be launched in the market."

( With inputs from ANI )

