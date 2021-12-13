Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill passed by Lok Sabha

The Lower House of Parliament on Monday passed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 6, 2021.

The Bill seeks to replace the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 AM on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor