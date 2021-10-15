Narcotics revenue being used for anti-national activities, alleges RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday expressed his concern over the rise in the consumption of narcotics across the country and alleged that the money from such businesses is being misused for "anti-national" activities.

"Consumption of different types of narcotics is rising across the country. How this should be curbed, we do not know. However, what we do know is who gets the revenue that is generated from this business. The money is misused for anti-India activities. This is encouraged by people sitting across the border," Bhagwat said during his annual Vijaya Dashami address in Nagpur.

He called upon the government to put an end to the drugs menace and also stressed that one can control the urge to consume these through what Bhagwat called "mann ka break, uttam break" (self-control is the best control).

"It is upon the younger generation to prepare themselves for this. However, what one should accept or refuse in front of others, all this should be taught at home," he added.

The RSS chief further termed Bitcoin a "clandestine and uncontrolled currency".

"Clandestine, uncontrolled currency like Bitcoin has the potential to destabilise the economy of all countries and pose serious challenges," the RSS chief said.

The Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the orgsation as it is during his address future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that RSS stand on many issues of national importance is known.

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the nine days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina.

( With inputs from ANI )

