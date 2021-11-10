National Achievement Survey to be held on 12th November

The next round of the National Achievement Survey (NAS), aimed at assessing competencies of students of third, fifth, eighth and tenth grades, will be held across the country on November 12 this year, as per the Union Education Ministry.

"The next round of NAS will be held on November 12, 2021 across the country, which will help to assess the learning interruptions and new learnings during the COVID-19 pandemic and help to take remedial measures. The instrument development, testing, finalization of the test items, sampling of the schools etc. has been done by NCERT. However, the actual administration of the test in the sampled schools will be done by CBSE in collaboration with the respective states/union territories," as per a statement of the Education Ministry.

The Government of India has been implementing a rolling programme of sample-based National Achievement Survey (NAS) aimed at classes three, five, eight and ten with a cycle period of three years.

The last National Achievement Survey (NAS) was held on November 13 2017 for assessing the competencies developed by the children at grade levels three, five and eight.

The Education Ministry statement said that NAS 2021 will cover the entire spectrum of schools, i.e. Government schools (Central Government and State Government), Government-Aided schools and Private schools across the country.

It is expected that nearly 1.23 lakh schools and 38 lakh students in 733 districts across 36 states and union territories will be covered in the NAS 2021.

NAS will be conducted in language, mathematics and EVS for classes three and five, language, mathematics, science and social science for class 8 and language, mathematics, science, social science and English for class 10. The Test would be conducted in 22 mediums of instruction covering Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Garo, Khasi, Konkani, Nepali, Bhutia, and Lepcha.

For smooth and fair conduct of the survey, 1,82,488 field investigators, 1,23,729 observers, 733 district-level coordinators and district nodal officers separately and 36 state nodal officers in each State and UT, have been appointed, said the Education Ministry.

1500 board representatives have been appointed in the districts for monitoring overall functioning and ensuring fair conduct of the survey. All the personnel have been provided extensive training regarding their roles and responsibilities.

A National Steering Committee has been constituted for the conduct of NAS headed by Chairman, CBSE. A portal has been launched to enable coordination with various key functionaries for the smooth conduct of NAS 2021.

State and district report cards for both elementary and secondary levels for NAS 2021 will be released and placed in the public domain, said the education ministry.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor