National Commission for Women summons official of restaurant for denying entry to woman wearing saree

The National Commission for Women has come across a social media post wherein a restaurant in Delhi has allegedly denied entry to a woman because she was wearing a saree. Reportedly, the restaurant's dress code policy for guests allows only smart casuals and according to the eatery, saree does not fall under smart casuals.

"Saree is a part of Indian culture and women in India majorly wear saree, therefore denying any woman entry to a restaurant on the basis of her attire is a violation of her right to live with dignity. Therefore, the Commission condemns the arbitrary and bizarre behaviour of the restaurant staff and its policies," read the press note by the NCW.

Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to look into the matter and take necessary action against the restaurant if the allegations levelled are found to be true. The action taken must be communicated to the Commission at the earliest.

NCW has also written to the Marketing and PR Director of the restaurant to appear before the Commission for a hearing on September 28 at 12:30 pm along with supporting documents and explanation.

( With inputs from ANI )

