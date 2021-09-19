National Education Policy will benefit students, says Karnataka Higher Education Minister

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, Dr CN Ashwathnarayan on Saturday said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will benefit the students.

The minister participated in the inauguration event of a government engineering college in Chitradurga district of Karnataka as a Chief Guest.

"The college will offer courses in the two most relevant branches of Automobile Engineering and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning that will accommodate 60 students each. The college built at a cost of 62.80 crores has a campus of 15 acres with the state of the art infrastructure will be starting from the current academic year itself," he said.

"Considering the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in all the fields including agriculture and impetus to electric vehicles at the national and global level, the government has introduced these branches", he explained.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday had said that the state is ready to discuss the implementation of NEP-2020 and mentioned that a committee has been formed to decide on primary and secondary schools in the state.

Earlier this month, Karnataka's Higher Education Minister, Ashwathnarayan had commended the policy and had said that it takes freedom of the student to subject level.

( With inputs from ANI )

