National security not just about defending geographical boundaries, but also country's vibrancy, unity, integration: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in his address to soldiers at the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir, with whom he celebrated Diwali, said that national security does not merely mean defending India's geographical boundaries but also defending the country's national vibrancy, national unity, and national integration.

"Empires come and go but India was eternal thousands of years ago and remains so today and will remain eternal after thousands of years later. We don't perceive the nation as government, power or empire, for us, it is a living, present soul, defending this is not limited to defending just the geographical boundaries. For us national defence means defending this living national vibrancy, national unity, and national integration," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister like all his previous years in the constitutional position celebrated Diwali with armed forces this year too.

The Prime Minister further said that the country has been giving a befitting reply to those attempting to disturb the peace in the region.

He said, "The role played by this brigade during the surgical strike fills everyone with pride. I will remember that day forever as it was decided that all soldiers should return before sunset... I was sitting beside the phone and was asking about the whereabouts of every soldier"

"There were many attempts to disturb the peace here but each time they were given a befitting reply," the Prime Minister added.

In his address, the Prime Minister also lauded the soldiers for serving on Indian borders and pointed out that security personnel were the "suraksha kawach" (armour) of the nation.

The Prime Minister further said that it is because of the soldiers that people can sleep peacefully.

"Today I have in front of me brave brothers and sisters who have the good fortune of serving our motherland. I can see the dedication to protect our land in your eyes. It is because of you, we are able to celebrate our festivals with peace," said the PM.

"I am not here as a Prime Minister but as your family member to celebrate Diwali," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Last year the PM had celebrating Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in Jaisalmer.

In 2019, the Prime Minister had celebrated Diwali with soldiers in the Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

( With inputs from ANI )

