Nationalist Congress Party working committee to meet in Delhi on Dec 7

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working committee meeting will be held on December 7 at the Party office in Delhi and will be presided over by party president Sharad Pawar.

The meeting will begin at 3.30 pm on December 7, said the press release from the party.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor