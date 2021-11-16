Naval Wives Welfare Association restores Kochi old age home cum orphanage hit by Kerala floods

As part of the Navy week activities, the Naval Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) (Southern Region) with the support of Southern Naval Command (SNC) and funding from Infosys Foundation as part of their CSR, restored Mathruchaya, a project of GSS that houses an orphanage for both girls and boys and an old age home, said SNC.

The building of the organisation currently supports almost 43 senior citizens and orphans in the age group of 10-20 years and was severely hit by the Kerala floods and needed immediate attention, added SNC.

The efforts were supported by INS Venduruthy, which coordinated extensive infrastructure repairs of almost 92000 sq ft in four buildings. The herculean restoration included internal and external painting, refurbishing bathrooms, electrical maintenance, strengthening cement and wood structures etc. All of which was completed in two weeks, as per SNC.

Mathruchaya was provided with additional amenities and items like bedsheets, mattresses, book racks, fans, heaters, TV, etc., to uplift the living condition of the inmates, stated SNC.

INHS Sanjivani also undertook a medical camp for children and senior citizens. A team of specialist officers consisting of a paediatrician, physician, eye specialist, ENT specialist, the gynaecologist was part of the multi-speciality camp held to screen the inmates and the helpers of the organisation medically.

As part of the Navy Week celebrations, Vice Admiral AK Chawla, PVSM, AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command and Mrs Sapana Chawla, President NWWA (SR), visited the renovated Mathruchaya Bal Bhavan on 14 Nov 21 and interacted with the inmates assuring them of the Navy's continued help and support at all times.

They distributed school bags to young children, medical kits, and reusable sanitary napkins to girls.

Outreach to the poor and the lesser privileged has been a focus area of Mrs Sapana Chawla. The run-up to the event was steered and executed under her personal guidance. This day marked yet another excellent chapter of NWWA's Outreach activity.

With its warmth and succour, NWWA (SR) has always lived up to its motto of 'Reaching Out' and making a world of difference to the lesser privileged sections of society.

