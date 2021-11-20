Navjot Sidhu wants publicity, says such things deliberately: SAD on Punjab Cong chief calling Imran Khan 'elder brother'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday slammed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over his remarks of calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his 'elder brother' and said he wants publicity and says such things deliberately.

Speaking to ANI, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, "Sidhu wants publicity. He has no inkling of responsibilities. He says such things deliberately, he knows that if he will speak in favour of Pakistan and their Prime Minister, it will be made an issue in India,"

Cheema further criticised the Punjab Congress chief and said, "He wants his visit to be covered so that the entire world should get to know that he visited Pakistan."

"I think this is his old habit. Even if he has to speak against the sentiments of the country, he will do that because he wants publicity," he said.

"When Publicity becomes natural they go to any level for it," he added.

The SAD leader said, "This has become his style to show that he is pro-Pakistani so he always talks something that goes in favour of Pakistani people and gets publicity. He thinks this is the way to highlight his visit."

Earlier, in a video shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya, Sidhu is seen being welcomed by a Pakistan official on behalf of Imran Khan.

"He (Imran Khan) is my elder brother," Sidhu is heard as saying.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor