Navjot Singh Sidhu visits the families of deceased in bus accident at Moga district

Newly elected Punjab Congress President, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday visited the families of the deceased Congress workers in Ghudwala and Malsian villages. He asked them about their health and inquired about the facilities provided to them at a government hospital. In a tweet, Sidhu informed, "Visited families of the deceased Congress Workers in Villages Ghuduwala & Malsian, Zira and Inquired about the health & facilities provided to the injured at Govt Hospitals, Moga & Ludhiana due to bus accident in Moga along with esteemed INC Punjab Ministers/MLAs".

Earlier, Punjab CM Amrinder Singh Badal on Friday had announced an ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the families of those killed in a bus incident in Moga district. He informed that 50,000 will be provided to seriously injured and free treatment to those with minor injuries.

The incident took place at Lohara Chowk in Moga district on the Jalandhar-Barlanda road, where two buses collided with each other. While one was a State transport bus and the other was a private minibus. The congress workers going to attend the ceremonial function of the newly appointed Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu

( With inputs from ANI )

