Nawab Malik calls cruise drug case 'fake', says NCB misleading court

Terming the actions taken by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise drug case 'fake', Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday alleged that the agency is misleading Mumbai's Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court.

Reacting to the rejection of the bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha for their alleged involvement in the cruise drugs party case, Malik said, "All the actions of the NCB were bogus. And I am still adamant about that. No drugs were found on the cruise. All this action is fake. The NCB is trying to terrorise them in Mumbai."

"The NCB is misleading the court. But all this will become clear in the future," he added.

Mumbai's Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday rejected bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha for their alleged involvement in the cruise drugs party case.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

