Nawab Malik claims BJP leader will be arrested next week

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday claimed that an FIR will be registered against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader next week and he will be arrested.

His remarks come after former MP Kirit Somaiya levelled fraud allegations against him in the Pune Waqf land matter.

"Defamation of Maharashtra government by Enforcement Directorate (ED) needs to be stopped. Kirit Somaiya has levelled allegations of fraud against me in Waqf Board land matter. I want to apprise him that an FIR will be lodged against a BJP leader next week and he will be arrested," said Malik.

Stating that defamation of the Maharashtra government by the ED needs to stop, the NCP leader said agency officers keep telling the media that they will raid his house.

"ED officers have been telling the media that they will raid my house. Today Kirit Somaiya said ED will visit my house in Waqf board land matter. Instead of this whispering campaign, they can directly ask me to appear, I will do so," he added.

On Friday, Malik said some "government guests" were soon going to pay him a visit.

"Friends, I have heard that government guests will come to my home today or tomorrow, I welcome them," the NCP leader tweeted in Hindi.

Last month, Maharashtra Minister had claimed that some people are trying to frame him in a false case just like they did with former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Anil Deshmukh was arrested earlier this month by the ED for his alleged role in a money laundering case and is currently in jail under judicial custody.

( With inputs from ANI )

