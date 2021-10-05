NCB busts drug party in Mumbai has connection with Delhi

The drug party that took place on a cruise in the sea of ​​Mumbai has been witnessing major developments for the last two days. Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and two others have been remanded in police custody till October 7. According to the information received, NCB officials are preparing to search the residences of all the arrested accused. Although no official information has been released by the NCB, the raid is said to be confidential. The NCB has the legal authority to search the house of the accused under the NDPS Act if arrested in a drug case.

Meanwhile, NCB chief SN Pradhan said the probe into the case has now been expanded. Going to the root of the matter, information is being gathered about organizers of such rave parties and night parties. Accordingly, such organizers will be questioned and raids will be carried out at necessary places. The NCB is now gearing up to seize all the evidence related to the case. Apart from Aryan Khan, NCB officials have arrested Delhi-based Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ishmit Singh, Mohak Jaiswal, Vikrant Chokar, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant. All these are being thoroughly investigated. All these have a direct connection with the capital Delhi.

New revelations are now being made in the drug party case in Mumbai. If the NDPS Act is to be considered, the law provides for different types of action to be taken in case of possession of drugs. The law has been amended four times so far. It provides for different punishments depending on the nature of the crime. There is provision for 1 year under section 15, 10 years under section 24 and fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. There is also provision for life imprisonment under Section 31A.

Which accused has Delhi connection?

1. Moonmoon Dhamecha: Moonmoon Dhamecha is accused of consuming drugs at a drug party. She is a Delhi based model and models for a big brand. She is originally from Madhya Pradesh. But her home is currently in Delhi. Her residence in Delhi may be raided.

2. Ishmit Singh: Ishmit is the son of a big Delhi businessman and it is yet to be revealed how he got into the party. An inquiry is underway by the NCB.

3. Mohak Jaiswal: Mohak Jaiswal is also a big businessman based in Delhi. He has a house in Delhi and his house can also be raided.

4. Gomit Chopra: Gomit is a famous hair stylist. He is a resident of Yojana Vihar, Delhi. Gomit's mother had recently visited him at the NCB office.

5. Vikrant Chhokar: Vikrant Chhokar is working as a Productivity Head in a private company based in Delhi.

6. Nupur Sarika: Accused Nupur Sarika is also a big businessman. An inquiry is currently underway as to through whom she reached the party. Her house can also be raided by the NCB.