NCB detains Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, recovers drugs during raid

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday detained Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli following a raid at his Juhu residence. Some quantity of drugs was also recovered from Kohli's residence during the raid.

As per NCB's Zonal Director (Mumbai), Sameer Wankhedethe, drugs were recovered during the raid at the actor's residence in Mumbai.

"After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office," he said.

The raid at Kohli's residence was followed after the arrest of actor Gaurav Dixit by the NCB yesterday.

Dixit was arrested after the central anti-drugs agency recovered 'MD' and 'Charas' from his residence. The actor has been sent to NCB custody till 30th August in a drug case.

Meanwhile, Kohli was also accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend, Neeru Randhawa in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor