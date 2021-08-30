NCB seizes truck with 1344 kgs ganja concealed as scrap, arrests 1 in Kolkata

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Kolkata on Sunday arrested one person and seized a truck with 1344.1 kilograms of ganja concealed as scrap near Baigachhi village in Kolkata.

According to the statement issued by NCB, acting on specific input, NCB found the ganja concealed with the scrap in the Ashok Leyland container and further apprehended one person.

The accused has been identified as Rasid Ali, 24, a resident of Haryana.

According to the statement, the source of the Ganja was Beharampur, Orissa, and the destination was Mebat, Nuh, Haryana.

( With inputs from ANI )

