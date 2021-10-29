NCB urges Mumbai Police Commissioner to ask Prabhakar Sail to appear before SET today

Narcotics Control Bureau's Deputy Director General (Northern Region) Gyaneshwar Singh on Thursday wrote a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner urging him to ask Prabhakar Sail to appear before Special Enquiry Team (SET) on Friday to record his statement and submit evidence.

Gyaneshwar Singh is heading the Special Enquiry Team (SET) which has been constituted to probe allegations against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs-on-cruise case.

While seeking cooperation from the city police, Singh in the letter stated that "it is learnt from various media reports that Prabhakar Sail is being examined by Mumbai Police" and requested to convey the message to Sail to appear before the SET on Friday at any time after 10 am.

"The Special Enquiry team has time and again tried to serve the notice for appearance on Prabhkar Sail physically, telephonically as well as through the media, however, so far, he has not appeared before the Special Enquiry Team," read the letter.

Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi and also a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case, levelled allegations of corruption against Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede.

A five-member team of the probe agency led by Gyaneshwar Singh reached Mumbai from Delhi on October 27 to probe allegations of corruption levelled by Sail.

Mumbai Police on Thursday said that on the night of October 27, they took Prabhakar Sail, witness in the drugs-on-cruise case who has alleged payoff in the case, to different locations in Mumbai where, as he alleged, transfer of money and other alleged offences related to the case took place.

Mumbai Police has appointed an ACP-level officer, Milind Khetle, to investigate the allegations levelled against Sameer Wankhede, who is probing the drugs-on-cruise case.

"All the complaints received against Wankhede will be probed by the officer. Four Police stations in Mumbai have received such complaints so far," police had said.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people have been arrested in the case.

