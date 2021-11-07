NCERT to assess children's learning skills

New Delhi, Nov 7 The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will conduct a National Assessment Survey (NAS) in government and private schools soon to see children's learning skills.

The survey, which will cover lakhs of children in more than 700 districts, is aimed at finding out the learning skills of children and what changes are required in curriculum post-Covid-19 pandemic.

The subjects on which learning capability will be assessed are Maths, EVS, Science, among others.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier announced that a survey to assess children's learning skills is likely to be held in November this year.

For children of Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10, the NCERT conducts National Sample Survey (NSS) to make the assessment.

Earlier, the NSS was conducted on November 13, 2017 covering over 22 lakh students of Classes 3, 5 and 8.

On February 5, 2018, the NSS was conducted for Class 10.

The NCERT is also providing counselling to address the mental health concerns of the students in the schools which are reopening after Covid-19.

The experts and officials of the NCERT will connect with the students online and help them to deal with their mental and social concerns.

Through various online channels, NCERT experts will interact with students of Classes 6th to 11th.

As the schools have started reopening post-Covid, the NCERT said: "We want to help students to face Covid-19 challenges."

Students of Classes 6 and 11 can connect with the NCERT's official YouTube channel and PM eVidya DTH TV channel and can get the solutions for their mental and social

concerns here.

Students can interact live with experts every Friday on toll free numbers 8800440559, 8448440632, the NCERT said.

