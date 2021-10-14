NCPCR takes cognisance of Delhi CM Kejriwal's promotional video with minor children violating COVID protocols

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday took cognisance of the matter where the Delhi government's promotional advertisement video is seen featuring minor school children.

The Commission finds the advertisement violating COVID-19 protocol endangering the lives of minors.

"The Commission has received a complaint from National Convener, Kalinga Rights Forum, Odisha sharing therewith a YouTube video link; in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seen in a promotional video. The said promotional video involves a large gathering of school children shooting for the advertisement without wearing of masks and maintain social distancing amidst the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic which is a violation of COVID protocols issued by the Government of India and also endangering the lives of minor school children of Delhi," the Commission wrote in its letter to Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi.

The Commission said that these videos are in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and COVID-19 pandemic protocol guidelines issued by the Government of India. Therefore, the Commission has accordingly taken cognisance in this matter under Section 13(1) (j) of CPCR Act, 2005.

"In view of the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that the matter may kindly be looked into for necessary remedial measures and an Action Taken Report be shared with the Commission within seven days," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

