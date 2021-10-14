NCPCR writes to Delhi govt over COVID-19 protocol violation
October 14, 2021
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Thursday wrote to the Delhi Government on a complaint against it for 'using minor school children of Delhi for a promotion advertisement shoot.
The NCPCR said that the video shows the violation of COVID-19 protocol guidelines and endangers the lives of minor school children.'
The commission in a letter said that in a purported promotional video of the Delhi Government, a large number of children are seen without masks which is a violation of COVID-19 protocols and endanger their lives.
( With inputs from ANI )
