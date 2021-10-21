NCW asks Rajasthan DGP to ensure action against people involved in Rajasthan women's murder

The National Commission for Women on Wednesday wrote a letter to Rajasthan DGP, asking to ensure that the people, who allegedly attacked an elderly woman with an axe, be arrested and booked under relevant sections of law.

In a statement, the NCW said, "The women commission has come across a shocking incident from Rajasthan where a woman's legs were chopped off and found dead in Jaipur. The incident took place in Fatehapura village. Reportedly, the woman was attacked with an axe."

"According to police, the victim had gone to graze cows and buffaloes in the fields at 10 am. A villager found her dead nearby farmland. The sole motive of the miscreants was to steal jewellery and silver ankle bracelets," reads the statement.

NCW chairman Rekha Sharma asked Rajasthan DGP to look into the matter and book under the miscreants under the relevant section of law. Sharma also the DGP to apprise the Commission about the action taken at the earliest.

Earlier, unidentified assailants hacked to death a woman of Jamwaramgarh area of Jaipur Rural slitting her throat and chopping off her feet allegedly to take her silver anklets and neck jewellery, police said on Wednesday.

The body of the woman was found on Tuesday in Khatepura village by locals.

"Yesterday at around 12 noon, unidentified miscreants slit off a woman's throat and chopped off her feet it seems for her silver anklets and jewellery. At that time, the woman was grazing her cattle," Jaipur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Shankar Dutt Sharma toldtoday.

"We have registered a case. We have formed 30 teams of a total of 400 police personnel to hunt the culprits," he had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor