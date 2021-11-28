NDA floor leaders meeting concludes, National People's Party demands repealing of CAA

In the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) floor leaders meeting held on Sunday at Parliament, alliance partner National People's Party demanded the Centre to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

In the meeting held ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, scheduled to start from Monday, National People's Party MP Agatha Sangma told media, "in the floor leaders' meeting of NDA parties, I demanded the Centre to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, keeping in mind sentiments of the people."

Another alliance partner AIADMK assured the BJP-led Central government to support the party in the passing of bills.

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary executive meeting also took place in the Parliament.

These meetings came ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is beginning on November 29.

The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session beginning November 29 with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority. The agenda also includes the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.

The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

