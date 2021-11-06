NE India's 1st private varsity gets NAAC accreditation

Shillong, Nov 6 The University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), the first private varsity in the northeastern region, has been awarded the accreditation rating of "A Grade" by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), officials have said.

The USTM Spokesperson said the varsity, which is only 8-years-old, has been accredited by NAAC, an autonomous body established by the University Grants Commission to assess and accredit institutions of higher education in the country and assesses universities on a 7-point criteria.

Thanking the Meghalaya government for supporting the varsity in its endeavour, USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque said the five years' assessments are based on five successful batches of students.

The NAAC peer team appreciated the best practices of USTM, including its Payback Policy and adoption of villages, he added.

A USTM statement said the Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma congratulated the university for obtaining the NAAC accreditation.

The USTM officials said with only one computer and four students, the private university started its journey and now the institution has a student strength of around 6,000 from all eight northeastern states.

The varsity's associate body Education Research and Development Foundation, headed by Hoque, has been running two CBSE affiliated schools, one AICTE approved engineering college, one law school, one B.Ed. college, one AICTE approved business school, one women's college, Pharmacy Council of India approved two pharmacy colleges in addition to one unit for coaching and guidance centre, and one educational rehabilitation centre.

