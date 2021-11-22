Nearly 3 in 4 millennials suffer from eco-anxiety without knowing it: Brown Living founder Chaitsi Ahuja

New Delhi, Nov 22 In the year 2018, going through a personal journey of switching to a more sustainable lifestyle, she started to re-evaluate her ways of consuming, eating habits, figuring out what she believed in, her ethos is and what kind of work she would like to be known for.

"My personal struggles clubbed with my eco-anxiety led me to change the start my journey of zero-waste and plastic-free living. I realised that this journey was not easy unless you put in many months of research on choosing the right products for your health and that of the planet.

"As part of my research, I spoke to many customers and businesses to understand why the eco-friendly industry hasn't received the limelight it deserves both from a consumer preference and a business focus point of view. It was in November 2019 when I finally launched a platform to make sustainable lifestyle accessible and affordable to all," Chaitsi Ahuja, founder of 'Brown Living' tells .

Even as the market space for sustainable products is becoming competitive by the day, Ahuja, one of the first few early entrants feels that competition demonstrates that there is a definite market for sustainable products and is an upward trend for growth.

"Precisely why we wanted to create a marketplace that promotes a healthy, fair and financially viable platform for sellers both small and big to showcase and sell their products."

She adds that her brand has been instrumental in forming a collaboration and synergies between sustainable and ethical brands wherein they collaborate and co-create to promote this lifestyle.

"However, our challenge remains to compete with large, funded companies with over-consumption and single bottom-line growth

